COCO Announces Spring Concert Weekend, June 9 & 10

The Community Orchestra of Central Oregon (communityorchestra.org) announces a Spring Concert Weekend, Saturday, June 9th and Sunday, June 10th. For music that takes you to Europe and home again, from classical to contemporary, please take note!

COCO’s Spring Concert Weekend commences Saturday, June 9 at 2pm, Crook County High School, 1100 SE Lynn Boulevard, Prineville.

On Sunday, June 10, the Concert Weekend continues in Bend at Trinity Lutheran Church at 2pm, 2550 NE Butler Market Road.

Brandon Azbill, classical guitarist, Crook County High School (2014) and Central Oregon Community College (2016) graduate, currently with Portland State University’s Department of Music, and Chris Thomas, contemporary composer and cellist, are the featured duet for COCO’s two orchestral performances, a premiere concert in Prineville and the following day in Bend, Oregon.

Mark your calendars today for unforgettable concerts by hometown and community musicians who perform just for you. Bring your Spring 2018 to a close and begin your Summer with music by COCO, Central Oregon Community Orchestra!