Collaborative Exhibition Land, Light and Life in Historic Liberty Theater

(Above: Apex Predators, 60” x 86”. Ink, water color, water soluble pencil and acrylic paint on foam board, 2017 by Andrew Myers)

Land, Light and Life: Nature through the Eyes of Artists is a collaborative effort between the High Desert Museum and At Liberty, Bend’s new art space and cultural hub, located in the historic Liberty Theater at 849 NW Wall Street in downtown Bend. Oregon artists Andrew Myers, Michael Boonstra, Nancy Watterson Scharf, Monica Helms, Kendra Larson and Craig Goodworth used a broad range of strategies to interpret nature from their own, unique perspectives and in a variety of media. Their chosen subjects include a fascination with aerial images of the desert, the dazzling effects of light in the landscape, celebrating the rich visual diversity of life and concern about the rising toll of mass-extinction.

“This exhibition represents the Museum’s commitment to community outreach and offers the public an opportunity to experience contemporary art in historic downtown Bend,” said Andries Fourie, the Museum’s curator of art and community engagement.

The exhibition may be viewed during the week from Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11am to 6pm, through December 30. The Museum and At Liberty will host a First Friday Art Walk event on December 1 starting at 5:30pm. The event is free to the public and offers an opportunity to meet some of the artists, view the artwork and enjoy light refreshments.

www.highdesertmuseum.org