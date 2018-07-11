Come Experience Art in the Old Mill District!

(Photo above: Bruce Jackson painting plein air | courtesy Tumalo Art Co.)

This summer, artists from Tumalo Art Co., the Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, and Nature Inspired Photography and Furniture present Artists in Action, an experiential art series that interacts with art lovers in Bend and beyond.

Starting July 12 and running every other Thursday through September 27, artists in the Old Mill District will be engaging with the public in a variety of ways.

• Tumalo Art Co.: Artists will paint plein air outside the gallery and host demonstrations throughout the series. On July 12, Bruce Jackson will present an artist talk at 10:30am and on July 26 Danica Curtright will show how she makes Moretti glass beads for her jewelry both in the morning and from 4-6 p.m. Also on July 26, Dorthy Freudenberg will give a talk on digital media and Helen Brown will demonstrate watercolor batik techniques. Tumalo Art Co. will host a show in October featuring art created from the Artists in Action series.

• Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery: Sisters Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer will paint plein air in the Old Mill District’s Center Court between Anthony’s and The Gap. Their focus will include surrounding garden scapes, mountain views, Central Oregon’s brilliant skies, and perhaps the occasional pup on a walk with their owner. Finished pieces will be shown in the Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery throughout the summer.

• Nature Inspired Photography & Furniture: Photographers Holly Fischer and Steve Giardini will lead free photo walks along the Deschutes River. Participants will learn simple tips and techniques to improve their picture-taking skills. The group will meet and finish at the front of Nature Inspired Photography & Furniture. Note, the walking workshop is free but you must pre-register at www.oregoninspired.com/book-online.