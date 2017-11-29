Comedy for Kids Sake a Success for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon

(Above: Mark Cappell & Janet Meyer | courtesy of J Bar J)

Big Brother Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBSCO), a program of J Bar J Youth Services, recently held Comedy for Kids’ Sake at the Tower Theatre. The event, in its twentieth year, raised $70,000 to assure local kids receive a mentor and support from a Big Brother or Sister.

The Comedy for Kids Sake event is one of two annual fundraisers for BBBSCO. To celebrate twenty years in Central Oregon, the theme for this year’s event was The Roaring Twenties. Guests got into the spirit and wore period clothing. Beads, boas and flapper dresses appeared in the Tower Theatre to celebrate the anniversary. Comedian Dax Jordan from Portland, Oregon, delighted the audience with his funny family friendly humor.

Serving Central Oregon since 1994, a Big Brother or Big Sister help a youth stay on track in school, reduce risky behavior, including teen pregnancy and using alcohol or drugs, resulting in a higher graduation rate. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon depends on donations and fund raising for annual operations, the goal is to match as many kids as possible to Bigs.

Mentors focus on activities that promote positive school experiences for the child; good attendance, positive peer and adult relationships, and a positive attitude. Additionally, Bigs and Littles engage in all sorts of fun activities and enjoy a broad range of experiences outside of school.

This year 400 kids from Bend, Redmond, La Pine and Prineville will be matched with a mentor!

www.bbbsco.org