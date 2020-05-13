Committee to Review Museum Grant Applications

(Photo | Pexels)

On May 27, 2020, the Oregon Museum Grant committee will meet to score and rank the applications for the Oregon Museum Grant program. The recommendations from the committee will be forwarded to the Oregon Heritage Commission for final review and approval on June 8, 2020. The meeting will be by teleconference.

Interested parties may also call into to listen at 1-786-535-3211 access code: 828-902-101. Details can be found on the meeting agenda. Meetings are accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations and translation may be arranged up to 72 hours in advance of the meeting by calling 503-986-0690.

For information about the grants, contact Kuri Gill at 503-986-0685 or by e-mail: Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov.

