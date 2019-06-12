Community Art Exhibit on Substance Use Prevention

The Shared Future Coalition invites the public to explore community solutions to substance abuse by viewing amateur photos related to alcohol, prescription drugs and tobacco that were taken by local youth and adult community members. This gallery-style showcase of images and narratives is designed to raise awareness of local substance abuse issues, as well as community-based prevention efforts currently underway. This art exhibit aims to empower youth and adult community members to act as catalysts for change in their community.

By engaging with this exhibit, the public will have the opportunity to reflect on substance-related issues and consider how they can help prevent substance abuse in the future. Community members may visit the exhibit free of charge any time between 5:30-8pm.

This project is hosted by the Shared Future Coalition, with funding provided by two grants from the Oregon Health Authority. The Strategic Prevention Framework Partnerships for Success grant (2016-2019) funded prevention efforts to address misuse/abuse of alcohol or prescription drugs in Deschutes County. The Strategies for Policy and Environmental Change grant (2018-19) enhanced efforts to prevent tobacco use throughout Central Oregon.

More information and event registration is available at eventbrite.com/exhibit-tickets

sharedfuturecoalition.org

Date: June 7, 2019

What: The Shared Future Coalition Art Exhibit

Who: The Shared Future Coalition is community coalition, which focuses on reducing substance abuse by empowering Deschutes County youth and young adults to make safe, healthy, and legal choices through community education, collaboration and policy.

When: June 18, 2019. Open-house style event, 5:30-8pm

Where: The Deschutes Public Library, Downtown Bend: Brooks Room

601 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR, 97701