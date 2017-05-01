Some of the happiest people in Bend just might be members of COCO, the Community Orchestra of Central Oregon. Open to players of all levels, the joy of playing music with others is one of the binding forces for this two-year old orchestra.

Working hard to present enjoyable music for a general audience sweetens the fun and excitement for these musicians. With the support of the Cascade Horizon Band and Michael Gesme of the Central Oregon Symphony, COCO has been able to present three very successful concerts and is on their way to the fourth program.

They will be offering a Spring Concert in Madras, May 6 [Performing Arts Center] and Mt. View High School in Bend, May 7. Both concerts start at 2pm and are admission free.

COCO is led by Sam Taylor, a professional violinist and conductor from Montana priorto moving to the Bend/Redmond area.

The varied selection of pieces range from South American rhythms to very familiar light classical themes and will feature a new piece by Chris Thomas, cellist and composer. Other featured musician is Margaret Littlehales known by many as an instructor of piano in Bend.

541-306-6768, cocomusicmakers@gmail.com