Community Showing of Award-Winning Movie, Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution

As part of Unity Community of Central Oregon’s Earth Day events the Unity EarthCare team is sponsoring the showing of the movie Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution.

Filmmaker James Redford embarks on a colorful personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier across the US. Unlikely entrepreneurs in communities from Georgetown, TX to Buffalo, NY reveal pioneering clean energy solutions while James’ discovery of how clean energy works, and what it means at a personal level, becomes the audiences’ discovery too. Reaching well beyond a great story of technology and innovation, Happening explores issues of human resilience, social justice, embracing the future, and finding hope for our survival.

When: Thursday, April 26, 5:30pm

Where: Environmental Center (16 NW Kansas, Bend, OR)

Cost: Free (donations to Unity and the Environmental Center glad accepted)

The short trailer here will give you a good feel for the show.

This event is part of Faith Climate Action Week.