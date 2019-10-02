Commute Options Seeking Executive Director

Commute Options, a nonprofit organization that promotes choices to help reduce the impacts of driving alone, is seeking to hire an Executive Director. The position is full time and located in Bend. The salary range is commensurate with experience and includes healthcare coverage, paid time off, holidays, retirement plan and an annual transit pass.

Job Description

The Commute Options Executive Director is in charge of implementing the Board’s strategic goals and being the face of the organization. The Executive Director leads the staff while focusing on employee fulfillment and retention, and maintains healthy relationships with current funding organizations — such as ODOT and the City of Bend — while searching for new funding sources to grow the nonprofit.

The Commute Options Executive Director is a champion for transportation options and eliminating the single-occupant car ride within the areas served, as well as throughout the world. The Executive Director effectively supports employees and their programs, and educates on the benefits of alternative transportation to community members, businesses, civic leaders and government organizations. The Executive Director takes direction from the Board while keeping the members apprised of new and innovative programs and industry best practices.

Position Responsibilities

Staff leadership — Effectively hire, lead, manage and mentor staff.

Professional development — Through seminars, conferences, work groups and certifications. Develop and implement HR and employee welcome programs. Deliver performance reviews to staff and state of the organization to board.

Representation — Act as the “face” and major champion for the organization. Ensure that community members, media, businesses and political leaders know of the organization’s values, goals and programs.

Fund development — Maintain current funding while searching and applying for alternative sustainable funding sources.

Policy analysis — Maintain knowledge base on transit and transportation issues and provide policy recommendations to board.

Budgeting — Work with board treasurer to prepare, manage and report on organization financials and program budgets to board. Ensure all programs are on target based upon their grants.

Reporting — Remain current on all reporting to current grants, board and staff.

What an Anticipated First Year Looks Like

The Executive Director’s first year at Commute Options will be split between maintaining current successful programs and growing the organization’s budget with new programs and funding. Maintaining Commute Options’ reputation within our regions and beyond should also be of utmost importance. In addition, the Executive Director will focus on current employee retention and the hiring of an office manager within the first three months of employment.

Desired Skills and Qualifications

Commute Options board and staff is searching for a charismatic leader with an entrepreneurial spirit to take the organization to the next level. Successful candidates will have at least five years of experience working in the public/private/nonprofit sectors with an emphasis on transportation options. The Executive Director will possess, but will not be limited to, the following experience/skills:

Strong leadership skills and an ability to work closely with a wide range of people, from elementary students to elected officials.

Ability to work independently, with strong organizational and problem-solving skills.

Experience working with a board, staff and volunteers.

Experience in leading and building teams to implement and grow programs.

Knowledge in transportation industry principles and laws.

Experience in program, budget and staff management, including multiple funding sources.

Strong verbal, writing, interpersonal and analytical skills.

Demonstrated success in searching for and obtaining grants.

Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), social media, Adobe Creative Suite and WordPress.

Application Process

Position is open until filled. We will begin to interview potential candidates November 1.

Send a one-page cover letter, resume and three references as a single attachment to commuteoptionsboardchair@gmail.com.

Please include, “Commute Options Executive Director Search” in the email subject line.

The most qualified applicants will receive a phone call and interview.

No phone calls or office visits, please.

Equal opportunity employer

Commute Options provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation or identity, national origin, age, disability or genetics. Individuals of diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.

CommuteOptions.org