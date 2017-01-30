Competition & Concert

Photo Naturally 7

At the Friday, February 10 evening Sing-Off, teams have a chance to win cash prizes and gain valuable insight from Doctor, Greene and Wheaton. Competition is focused on constructive and collaborative feedback, and our judges will use objective criteria in three main areas that align with the A Cappella Education Association’s national standards: vocal elements, musical elements and performance elements.

On Saturday, February 11 evening, headliner Naturally 7, creators of the Vocal Play approach, will provide a sublime a cappella experience for competitors and concert-goers alike. One of the most innovative and talented vocal groups in the world, Naturally 7 brings their smooth silky sound to the Tower’s stage for the first time.

The Bend A Cappella Festival is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation. The event is made possible in part by a grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund and sponsored by Gary and Terry Reynolds.

Tickets to hear the Sing-Off or headliner group Naturally 7 or passes that include both concerts and master classes, can be purchased at www.bendacappellafestival.com.