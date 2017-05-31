CONCERTS Free Summer Sundays Concert Series

Central Oregon locals and visitors are invited to dance their Sundays away at the 2017 Bend Memorial Clinic (BMC) Free Summer Sunday Concert Series at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. With musical styles ranging from rock to funk and from salsa to brass band, the sounds of this season’s free concerts will delight music lovers of all kinds.

Concert Schedule:

June 4 – B Side Brass Band (New Orleans Style Brass Band)

June 18 – Milonga (Latin dance)

June 25 – Elektrapod (Funk/Rock/Pop)

July 2 – Dina Y Los Rumberos (Salsa/Merengue/Bachata/Mambo/Bolero)

July 9 – The Groove Cabin (Rock/Funk/Jam)

July 16 – Streetlight Moon (Rock & Roll/Classic Rock)

Gates open each Sunday at 1pm and the shows run from 2:30-4:30pm.

www.bendconcerts.com

www.theoldmill.com