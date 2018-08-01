CONSPIRACY THEORIES: DECLASSIFIED TRUTH VS. TALES

Bend resident, Brian Dunning, author of Conspiracy Theories: Declassified, will read from his newest book Sunday, August 5 at 3pm at Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mt. Washington Dr., Suite 110 in Bend.

What’s fact? What’s fiction? With conspiracy theories, it’s hard to get to the truth. Conspiracies, published by Adam’s Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, is a collection of the wildest conspiracies to ever exist: from government cover-ups to mind control experiments to lizard people, this book explores, debunks — and sometimes proves — the secret stories that don’t quite make it into the history books.

In Conspiracies Declassified, author and expert skeptic Brian Dunning, host of Skeptoid Media’s weekly podcasts, explains 50 true stories of famous conspiracies throughout history. From the moon landing hoax, Area 51, to government oppression, to chemtrails, to suspicious deaths, to the mind control dangers of fluoride, Dunning sorts the truth from the lies to tell you what really happened. Dunning goes into sufficient detail about each conspiracy theory to give you a sense of the opinions behind the theory and why those thoughts aren’t supported by the evidence. Each piece is easily understood and explained in only four to five pages.

Brian Dunning is a science writer and the current host and producer of the podcast Skeptoid: Critical Analysis of Pop Phenomena (Skeptoid.com). He has lectured on conspiracy theories at universities nationwide and in Germany and Australia, including an annual appearance at a national security course at American University in Washington DC. He has appeared on numerous radio shows and television documentaries, and also hosts the science video series inFact with Brian Dunning. He is a member of the National Association of Science Writers.

Conspiracies Declassified is available at Roundabout Books, Barnes & Noble, plus online.