COOLIO and HELL’S BELLES to Headline 2018 Oregon WinterFest in Bend

The Music Chalet kicks off the weekend on Friday, February 16 at 5:30pm

The OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest is excited to announce Coolio will be headlining night two of live music in the Oregrown Music Chalet, Saturday, Feb. 17. The Grammy Award-winning rapper is headed to Bend for Oregon’s biggest party of winter!

Coolio is firmly cemented in ’90s pop culture. Not only did he give us the 1996 rap anthem and Grammy Award-winning “Gangsta’s Paradise,” but many who grew up in the ’90s will remember Coolio’s theme song to Nickelodeon’s “Kenan and Kel.” He’s appeared in many memorable movies over the years, from “Space Jam” to “Half Baked,” and is currently touring worldwide as a musician.

Oregon WinterFest has a solid lineup this year, including all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles headlining Friday night at 8:30pm. These women are self-described fanatics, rocking hard with highly skilled precision.

Local musical acts based in Central Oregon round out the rest of the lineup this year, including Victory Swig, Larry and His Flask, Downhill Ryder and Precious Byrd.

Oregon WinterFest Oregrown Music Chalet Stage Schedule:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Victory Swig, Friday 5:30pm

Larry and His Flask, Friday 7pm

Hell’s Belles, Friday 8:30pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Downhill Ryder, Saturday 5:30pm

Precious Byrd, Saturday 7pm

Coolio, Saturday 9pm

Entrance to all concerts in the Oregrown Music Chalet at Oregon WinterFest is included with a festival pass. Passes are now on sale online at BendTicket.com for $10 each. Passes will also be available at the door for $12 each.

2018 Oregon WinterFest Special Events:

Whole Foods Wine Walk Stroll the stores in the Old Mill District while sipping on hand-selected wines from Whole Foods Market! More than 10 stops on the tour will feature reds, whites, rosés, and dessert wines. A ticket and commemorative tasting glass gets you the key to this popular prelude to a weekend full of Oregon WinterFest fun! Friday 5-9pm | $22 in advance

Royal Run 5k and 10k Feature a beautiful run through the Old Mill District and along the Deschutes River with a mixture of paved paths and groomed trails. As always, there will be a fun, wintry twist to this year’s race. Saturday Noon | $20 5k in advance; $30 10k in advance

Kids Hot Cocoa Run This interactive fun run for kids ages 3-10 revolves around kids favorite winter treat: hot cocoa. Run from station to station building the perfect cup and at the finish take that yummy delicious sip! Sunday Noon | $15 in advance

For a full explanation of all levels of ticketing and to purchase your 2018 Oregon WinterFest tickets, click here.

