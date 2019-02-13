Coraline in Bend, Benefit Screening

(Coraline image, courtesy of LAIKA)

Travel Oregon has been working with local organizations and businesses to come up with creative ways to bring attention to parts of Oregon that are still recovering from wildfire damage. This recent effort involves Oregon Film and LAIKA, and is timed with Coraline’s ten year anniversary. Can you believe it’s been a decade since audiences first followed a blue-haired girl to a mysterious Other World? (TBT)

There is a screening of the film on Monday, February 18 at Old St. Francis Theatre. All box office proceeds will benefit will be the North Umpqua Trail Project and the Lower Deschutes River Post-Fire Restoration Project.

traveloregon.com/things-to-do/culture-history/celebrate-10th-anniversary-coraline

Screening Events Dates & Times:

Monday, Feb. 11- Hollywood Theatre (Portland) – 7pm

Saturday, Feb. 16- Egyptian Theatre (Coos Bay) – 7pm

Sunday, Feb. 17- Liberty Theatre (Astoria) – 7pm Presented in partnership with The Oregon Film Museum

Monday, Feb. 18- Old St. Francis Theatre (Bend) – 7pm Presented in partnership with BendFilm

Friday, March 1- Ross Ragland Theatre (Klamath Falls) – 7pm Presented in partnership with Klamath Independent Film Festival

Saturday, March 2- Varsity Theatre (Ashland) – 7pm Presented in partnership with Ashland Independent Film Festival



Tickets can be pre-purchased online on each theatre website, or at the box office on the day of each screening for $10.