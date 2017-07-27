The Cosmic Calculator The Art of Alfred A. Dolezal

On Monday, August 21, a total solar eclipse will be visible along a path stretching across North America. During this period, the sun will be in the constellation, Leo, symbolized by the head of the lion in the clouds. In a darkened room, with the use of fluorescent paint, only the eclipse and the stars may be seen.

Solar eclipses are significant astronomical and spiritual events. The exactitude of calculations in regard to the eclipse’s path and duration highlights mankind’s increasing knowledge about the universe. However, the barrier of darkness that obscures the light may be perceived as frightening or negative as all living beings are dependent on the sun.

The energetic effects of an eclipse will be noticed two to three days prior to the event and both positive and negative emotions will be heightened. This powerful phenomenon presents the opportunity to turn within and balance our own consciousness, being especially mindful of our thoughts, words and actions. It is also the perfect time to offer our individual strengths to benefit all of mankind and the welfare of the whole universe.

The Art of Alfred A. Dolezal

541-526-1185

www.alfreddolezal.com