Could you be Bend’s First Creative Laureate?

City of Bend, Arts and Culture Alliance and ScaleHouse now accepting applications for Bend’s first Creative Laureate

The City of Bend, Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon and ScaleHouse are now accepting applications for Bend’s first Creative Laureate.

On April 18, the Bend City Council announced a proclamation for the introduction of the Creative Laureate sponsored by Councilor Sally Russell. The Creative Laureate, presented by ScaleHouse, will serve as the official ambassador for the broader creative community in Bend. The Laureate will participate in community education, advocacy, and public events including speaking engagements, and workshops. The City of Portland’s Creative Laureate was established in 2012 with artist Julie Keefe. Bend is the second city in the state and the nation to designate this role.

“We see this an opportunity to advocate for the overall cultural health of our community,” says René Mitchell, the chair of ScaleHouse, a member-supported non-profit arts organization that produces year-round events, including talks and workshops, exhibitions and performances, and the annual Bend Design conference.

ScaleHouse presented this idea to the City of Bend and the Arts and Culture Alliance after working with the City of Portland and seeing the positive impact of the Creative Laureate role in Portland. Mitchell added, “we are looking for an individual to speak to the power and importance of creativity, someone to unite, energize and engage our citizens through art.”

The Creative Laureate will be administered by The Arts and Culture Alliance and selected by a committee representing the arts, culture and creative community. This role will serve a two-year term starting September 1, 2018, and applications/nominations will be accepted from any creative industry, including writers, poets, designers, filmmakers, potters, painters, dancers, musicians representing the broader creative community.

Application guidelines and deadlines can be found here: https://www.artsandcultureco.org/creative-l

ABOUT THE ARTS AND CULTURE ALLIANCE

Formed in May of 2010, the Arts & Culture Alliance realizes the impact the arts have on Central Oregon and the economy. The ACA was formed to create collaboration and networking opportunities for local arts and cultural organizations; their shared purpose in working together to promote the arts and supporting each other establishes a collective voice.For more information visit artsandcultureco.org.

ABOUT SCALEHOUSE CONTEMPORARY CREATIVE CENTER

ScaleHouse is an invitation to explore and shape the world we live in, through visual arts, performing arts, architecture and design, film and storytelling, and conceptual arts & activism. ScaleHouse produces year-round talks, workshops, exhibitions, performances, special events, and the fourth annual Bend Design, scheduled for October 25+25, 2018. For more information visit scalehouse.org.