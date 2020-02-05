Cow Bop Returns to BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford with the Best in Cowboy Jazz

(Cow Bop | Photo Courtesy of Oxford Hotel Group)

The Oxford Hotel Bend continues its “best of” theme for the tenth season of BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford with the pioneers of Cowboy Jazz, Cow Bop.

“After an outstanding performance in 2014, Cow Bop’s return has been highly anticipated by bebop and jazz fans alike,” said Samuel Johnson, general manager of the Oxford Hotel Bend. “With this being our tenth year of bringing premier jazz to Central Oregon, we’re delighted to welcome back one of our most requested acts.”

Internationally acclaimed American jazz guitarist, Bruce Forman, established Cow Bop in 2003. Joining him on stage will be the talented vocalist Pinto Pammy, multi-instrumentalist David Wise, established jazz bassist Alex Frank and Jacob Reed on drums to construct the rhythm of the group’s dynamic sound.

Cow Bop’s upbeat sound is described as American music that blends the hottest jazz and cool swing while staying true to their roots as down-home honky-tonk. Upon the release of their first album, Swingin’ Out West, which charted in four separate music genres, Cow Bop has gone on to release three more albums that continue to captivate bebop fans around the world. In addition to the group’s impressive discography, Cow Bop embarked on “the world’s first linear music festival,” traveling the entire length of the historic Route 66 highway with no planned gigs and only $100 to their name.

Having traveled extensively around the world, the group has developed an international following of musicians with a palette for American music. Whether performing at Carnegie Hall or a roadside tavern, they are known for their electrifying assortment of music and frolic on the stage.

Cow Bop will perform three shows:

Friday, February 7 at 7pm

Saturday, February 8 at 5pm

Saturday, February 8 at 8pm

A limited number of tickets are still available. Visit jazzattheoxford.com for more information. In addition to three performances, a FREE Music Education Workshop will take place on Saturday, February 8 at 11:15am at the Oxford Hotel Bend. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all ages and skill levels are welcome to gain insight and musical life lessons from the musicians of Cow Bop.

BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford is made possible by the support of several local companies that are dedicated to the cultural enrichment of Central Oregon. In addition to BendBroadband, the series is supported by returning sponsors Central Oregon Daily, The Bulletin, Mockingbird Gallery, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, First Interstate Bank, Subaru of Bend and 10below Restaurant. The series is produced by Patrick Lamb Productions of Portland.

jazzattheoxford.com