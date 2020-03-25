Craving Community…Sunriver Music Festival Requesting Donations 

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival has been watching closely as events unfold in rapid succession day after day. We have taken the important measures to cancel April’s Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and protect our audiences, staff, volunteers and musicians. A heartbreaking amount of cultural organizations have had to cancel performances or close their doors, resulting in lost revenue for all.

Many of you have already shown wonderful generosity by donating back your Piano Showcase tickets or crediting them toward a future concert. Thank you!

We have all experienced the deep value of music and community gathering. We come to the concert hall to open up our hearts, minds and souls; to celebrate our shared humanity. The coronavirus is creating never-imagined challenges around the world and constitutes an unprecedented financial blow to Sunriver Music Festival. We know that, just as music brings people together to connect and thrive, as a community we can come together to ensure the longevity and health of Central Oregon’s long-running classical music festival.

We ask you to please consider making a donation to us today. We need your support now, more than ever, so that we can continue to offer vibrant music experiences for our community.

As of now, our 2020 Summer Festival is proceeding as scheduled. However, we understand the current situation can change rapidly and will be aware of any changes we might need to make.

We are incredibly grateful to you, our musical community, for the ongoing support and encouragement you provide. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We look forward to seeing you all and sharing the music with you again this summer!

Donate Now at sunrivermusic.org/about/friends-of-the-festival. We are immensely grateful for your kindness and support right now!

Phillip Ruder, President

Festival Board of Trustees

Meagan Iverson,

Operations Director

Details about the 43rd Season Summer Festival: August 9-22, 2020

Revolutionary! Beethoven at 250: Curated and conducted by Maestro George Hanson, this 43rd annual Summer Festival features an abundance of world-class soloists and professional Festival Orchestra from around the country. Click here for concert details.

Ticket Sales Schedule:

Tickets go on sale to Festival members beginning April 1 and to the public June 1. Click here for membership details: sunrivermusic.org/about/friends-of-the-festival. We welcome you to the Festival family!

