The Crawfest Annual Music Festival July 13-16 in Powell Butte has reached a milestone year as 2017 makes ten years of Crawfest.

The Crawfest Music Festival is a multi-genre musical festival started in 2007 by Jake Crawford. Named after the Crawford family— and taking place on his fourty-acre parcel of private land in rural Powell Butte —according to Jake it has come to be known as a highly affordable and entertaining annual festival that people return to year after year.

Crawfest was initially created as a way for Jake to share music with his friends and family, and has steadily grown from a small gathering with one hand-built stage to a full-blown music festival with two professionally produced stages, featuring over thirty bands. Crawfest’s mission has always been, and continues to be, providing a laid-back atmosphere where artist and audience can connect and enjoy a fun and dynamic live music experience.

Last year’s Crawfest (2016) provided visitors with three days of music on two stages. Crawfest X is turning out to be even bigger, starting with the festival providing attendees an extra night of access to music with the newly added Early Bird Pre-Party show on Thursday for those with early bird tickets.

Participants get to enjoy captivating live bands and solo acts spanning multiple genres including (but not limited to) country, bluegrass, rock, pop, punk, reggae and metal as well as comedy sets by world famous comedian Ngaio Bealum.

Entertainment includes Third Seven Recordings (Billy Mickelson), 100 Watt Mind, Matt Borden and the MFB, Jive Coulis, Cody Roan, Open Defiance, The Mondegreens, the Munsens, Wache The Dead, Second Best, Unofficial: Somewhere Between, The Resinators featuring Tomikaze, The Saxxy Beast, The NeverCanEvers, Harley Bourbon, Faithless Saints, Tactical Martians, Rotary Age, Abandon Shoe, tuck and roll, As the Crow falls, Solo Viaje, Black Karma Social Club, The Heathens, Viahara and Alovitiman.

Listen to a demo of Crawfest live and get your tickets now

at www.crawfest.net