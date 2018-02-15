Creative Activities That Are Fun For The Whole Family

There are times when you feel lost about what fun activities there are to do with your family. It’s understandable if you’re sick of your normal routine and want to shake it up a bit. One idea is to experiment with your creative side and see what you can come up with together that’s unique.

Use your weeknights or weekends to get everyone together and dive into various types of creative activities you’ll all love. It’s not a time to judge or see who’s better at what you’re doing. These are ways for you to let your mind go and see where your ideas take you.

Music

Music is a great way to relax, unwind and reduce stress from all that’s going on in your life. Get together and play some of your favorite songs that make you feel happy and alive. Another idea is to play musical instruments yourself and make music together as a family. Or go to a concert and see your favorite artists live. Experiment with music and see what you all come up with during each new session together.

Games

There are all sorts of games out there that will stimulate your mind and challenge your body. Use a site like fun attic to come up with a list of ideas that are suitable for you and your family. Ask the neighbors or friends to join if you need more people. Playing games allows you to be silly and also makes you stop and think about what you’re doing because you want to compete and win. There are also many creative board games to look into trying out.

Art

Keep a closet full of arts and crafts supplies for when you’re feeling creative. Gather your family and let everyone choose what art activity they want to participate in. Include options like coloring, drawing and painting. Put on some music, make your favorite drinks and snacks and spend the afternoon or evening creating and crafting. Hang your masterpieces up on the fridge when you’re done so you can enjoy them for days to come. Art is not only fun, but it’s therapeutic too.

Photography

Get outside as a family and start taking artistic pictures of nature. Bike ride or hike to a new spot where you don’t normally go and would be ideal for taking photographs. Give everyone a chance to snap a few shots with the camera and then go home and develop or post your favorite images. Start a collection and add to it each time you go out on an adventure together to take pictures. Don’t be too hard on yourselves in the beginning because you’ll get better with time.

Conclusion

You should now feel equipped to spend your time being creative with your family. Play around with the different ideas and do more of what makes your loved ones happy. You’ll grow closer as a family, produce beautiful works of art and release all your stress and tension.