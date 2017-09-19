Creative Feast of the Fall Equinox

(Photo courtesy of Bend Art Center)

Friday, September 22, 6pm Bend Art Center’s Lunar exhibit creates a celestial backdrop for this special Creative Feast celebrating the start of fall. Chef Anna Witham prepares a four-course seasonal dinner inspired by the exhibit. Musician Billy Mikelson performs modern cello arrangements and Krayna Castelbaum shares curated selections of poetry between courses. Experience a night like no other!

$60. Register in advance; seating is limited.

Bend Art Center

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 180, 541-330-8759, bendartcenter.org