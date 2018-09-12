Creative Ways to Express Yourself in Everyday Life

Individual expression is a highly personal art form, with yourself as the blank canvas. The clothes you wear, the accessories you use, hairstyle, and demeanor all make a statement about who you are and what you like. It tells other people whether they are likely to have much in common with you and if you’re of a similar background, and it can signify your interests. Just think about the millions of people who wear T-shirts with band names, or film and TV show references. Even if you believe you don’t care about the image your appearance is conveying, that lack of concern will itself be obvious to others.

Personalization

The appeal of designer labels has a lot to do with the aura of exclusivity they portray. If you have an item that can only be afforded by the wealthiest of people – or even better, a unique design that only you possess, that immediately signifies your social status to everyone around you. You might not be in a position to afford such luxury items, but you can still add a touch of exclusivity to your appearance. Clothes and accessories that are printed to your own design will be unique but at an affordable price. For example, you could have an item of clothing made featuring a photograph you’ve taken yourself, or if you have artistic talent, you could draw your own design for your tablet or Note 9 cases.

Body art

Tattoos used to be the preserve of military and sea-faring types, but over the last few decades, it has become almost universally popular as a form of self-expression. There are a range of standard designs that you can choose from, but if you’re prepared to pay a bit more, you can get a tattoo designed to your specifications. When well done and artfully located, they can both enhance your appearance and say a lot about your personality. If permanent tattooing doesn’t appeal, there are alternative forms of body art like henna tattoos that can be applied to the skin for a temporary effect.

Being yourself

The most important element of expressing yourself is to make a statement about who you are, not what you’d like to be. If you try and project yourself as something you aspire to, or in a way you believe will most impress those around you, you’ll probably end up looking and feeling uncomfortable rather than chic or cool. Being true to yourself will make you feel far more comfortable and help you behave more confidently. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t seek help and advice from people like personal shoppers, but use them to show you alternatives and options you may not have thought of rather than to try and mold yourself into something you aren’t.

When there are so many other people all trying to stand out from the crowd, finding a way to ensure you are making an impression can be a challenge. Using creative ways to show everyone what kind of person you are could give you a definite advantage over those who choose to play it safe.