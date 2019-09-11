Creative Writing Playshop: A Dialogue Between Images & Words 

(Royal Nebeker, No Consolation oil on canvas, 36″ x 36″)

The Royal Nebeker exhibition, The Night Window, on Wednesday, September 18 at 6:30-8:30pm sets the stage for an evening of spirited play. Nebeker engages universal themes in his paintings: beauty, revelation, loss, rebirth, dreams and memory. His work is a springboard par excellance for the stories, dialogues and poems we will write. All levels of experience with poetry/writing welcome.

Fee/Registration: $25 non-refundable. Go to Eventbrite or, contact Krayna to register/make payment at krayna@clearlenscoaching.com or 541-318-0045.

15 percent of your fee will be donated Scalehouse, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Facilitator: Krayna Castelbaum, Creativity Instigator. Krayna publishes Poem of the Month and offers monthly Poetry Playshops, along with other spirited events in Central Oregon and beyond.

Royal Nebeker: The Night Window exhibition can be seen in the At Liberty gallery through September 28th.

