Dave Matthews Band Reschedules 2020 Tour; Primus Postponed 

The Dave Matthews Band concert at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, originally scheduled for September 9, 2020, is postponed until September 8, 2021.

Your existing 2020 tickets will be honored for the new date in 2021.

If you paid cash and would like a refund for your tickets, please call the Ticket Mill at 541-318-5457 to arrange to collect your refund. The Ticket Mill will be refunding on Friday of each week from 3-5pm. Please call ahead and be put on the list for the Friday that works best for you.

If you purchased tickets online through Etix and would like a refund, call them at 1-919-653-0443 or 1-800-514-3849.

Anyone wanting a refund needs to contact Etix or the Ticket Mill with your ticket order information within the next 30 days. Please note, if you do not request a refund within the 30-day window — the deadline is June 3, 2020 — your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. After June 3, refunds will no longer be available.

For more information, please call the Ticket Mill at 541-318-5457.

And thanks everyone for your patience and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented concert season.

Primus Postpones Bend Date

The upcoming Primus: A Tribute To Kings tour is being rescheduled, including their planned July 29 date at the Les Schwab Amphitheater.

New dates are being worked on at this time and we expect more information will be available soon. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date.

Thank you for your understanding and support during this unprecedented time.

Refunds will be offered for patrons who can’t attend the new date once it’s been announced.

