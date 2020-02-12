Deadline to Submit Poster Art for Sunriver Music Festival is February 28

With a February 28 deadline, there’s still time to submit artwork for consideration for this year’s Sunriver Music Festival. Festival Executive Director Sherry Parmater has announced that a selection jury of accomplished artists from the Artists Gallery Sunriver will make the final selection.

The Festival’s annual season artwork will be featured on the front cover of the Summer Festival program book, the ticket brochure, notecards, audio CDs, posters distributed all over Central Oregon and much more. You can view past posters at sunrivermusic.org and at the Festival office in the Sunriver Village, Building 13.

Please contact the Festival now if you are considering submitting art for consideration. Final submissions must be received by February 28. The chosen artwork is considered a donation to the Sunriver Music Festival and will be artistically framed by Eastlake Framing and up for live auction at the Festival’s annual fundraising gala; all other submissions will be returned to the artist. Artists, please visit sunrivermusic.org for full submission details. Contact the Festival if you have questions at 541-593-1084 or information@sunrivermusic.org.

