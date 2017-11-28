December First Friday Kicks Off the Holiday Season

(Photo above: Winter’s Play, 24 x 30 oil by Troy Collins on display at Mockingbird Gallery)

Alleda Real Estate

25 NW Minnesota Ave, Suite 1. www.alledarealestate.com

Featuring photographers Dave Kamperman and Joel Bailie.

Kamperman says, “At its core, my passion for landscape photography stems from a deep desire to represent any subject in the most attractive and accurate way possible. I believe that it is very hard to improve on the designs the creator has formulated. In addition, I believe these designs deserve to be preserved for future generations to enjoy and study. The power of a photo is in reflecting the truest nature of its subject. My greatest privilege is to capture that precise moment that simply does not need to be enhanced.

For the last ten years I have also been created unique custom frames starting with a rough-cut piece of solid hardwood. No two frames are exactly alike, even if they may come from the same board. It is always exciting for me to see exactly what the wood has to reveal when it is combined with the appropriate matting and image. For this reason I am enjoying the matting and framing aspect of my art — almost — as much as the photography itself.”

www.davekampermanphotography.com, www.davekampermanphotography.smugmug.com

Joel Bailie’s interest in photography was sparked in the early 1980s by the works of Ansel Adams and other well-known landscape photographers that followed him. Joel has always enjoyed photographing landscapes, and has recently found a special interest in studio lighting, which he often shoots in black and white. A few of his favorite subjects are sunsets, flowing water and flowers. Joel is a member of the Cascade Camera Club and has previously shown works at City Walls sponsored by the City of Bend, the Family Resource Center, as well as First Friday events.

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin St.

Featuring Visions of Hope, exhibits artwork by inmates of Oregon correctional institutions with sales benefiting the Ugandan orphan children of Otino Waa Children’s Village. The exhibit continues thru December 30.

In 2002, Carol and Bob Higgins, missionaries and former Bend school teachers, responded to pleas to rescue orphans from the violence of the Lord’s Revolutionary Army (LRA). The Higgins aided orphans of the northern Ugandan conflict near Lira, Uganda, establishing Otino Waa Children’s Village.

Now some 14 years later, approximately 300 children continue receiving food, clothing, housing, education and spiritual support at the village, assisted by U.S. in-country directors, native Ugandans, dedicated employees and worldwide beneficiaries. In residence, the children attend primary, secondary and vocational school. Especially noteworthy, 78 Otino Waa graduates currently continue on scholarships in Ugandan institutions of higher education.

Visions of Hope (VoH), directed by Dale and Sandy Russell in Bend, supports Otino Waa by joining its children and inmates of six Oregon correctional institutions. In its eighth year, VoH, a volunteer organization, collects and sells paintings, jewelry, crocheted hats, quilts and other items generously created by approximately eighty inmates statewide as a fund raiser for the village children. All sales of inmates’ art and other items solely benefit the children.

Douglas Omara, Ugandan pastor, hosted by VoH, recently expressed Otino Waa’s gratitude to inmates while visiting several institutions in Oregon. Omara also serves as transportation coordinator and as a vocational teacher at the village.

Dale Russell, dale@visions-hope.org, 541-420-6611.

The Franklin Atrium (and Bond St. entrance) exhibition is open from 7am–7pm. Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the its exhibition schedule with info at billyeturner@bendnet.com, 503-780-2828.

At Liberty

849 NW Wall St.

Land, Light and Life: Nature through the Eyes of Artists is a collaborative effort between the High Desert Museum and At Liberty, Bend’s new art space and cultural hub, located in the historic Liberty Theater at 849 NW Wall Street in downtown Bend. Oregon artists Andrew Myers, Michael Boonstra, Nancy Watterson Scharf, Monica Helms, Kendra Larson and Craig Goodworth used a broad range of strategies to interpret nature from their own, unique perspectives and in a variety of media. Their chosen subjects include a fascination with aerial images of the desert, the dazzling effects of light in the landscape, celebrating the rich visual diversity of life and concern about the rising toll of mass-extinction. The exhibition continues thru December 1.

The exhibition opened on November 10 and may be viewed during the week from Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11am-6pm thru December 30. The Museum and At Liberty will host a First Friday Art Walk event on December 1 starting at 5:30 pm. The event is free to the public and offers an opportunity to meet some of the artists, view the artwork and enjoy light refreshments.

www.highdesertmuseum.org, 541-382-4754 ext. 241

BEND ART CENTER

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180. 541-330-8759, bendartcenter.org

It Was a Dark and Stormy Night… exhibit thru December 31 with opening reception at First Friday 5-9pm.

Snoopy (from the popular Peanuts cartoon strip) began every novel with the dramatic opening line, “It was a dark and stormy night…” A6 Artist Members were challenged to use this phrase as an art prompt, creating abstract and representational works full of foreboding and narrative possibility.

This interactive exhibit invites gallery visitors to start a story using Snoopy’s opening line and work in the exhibit for inspiration. Honoring the writing process of the beloved beagle, visitors can use A6’s vintage typewriters to type their narratives.

This annual juried exhibit highlights local artists who are members of the A6 Print Studio, a printmaking and book arts studio housed within Bend Art Center. This year’s exhibit includes work by Paul Alan Bennett, Paula Bullwinkel, John Grey, Jean Harkin, Barbara Hudin, Gin Laughery, Helen Loeffler, Sue Papanic, Adell Shetterly, Jeanette Small, Jane Quale and Abney Wallace. Erika Anderson, a board member of Bend Art Center and manager of Peterson Roth Gallery, served as juror. Anderson selected Jane Quale’s Ice Storm as Best in Show.

Also on display in December, Featured A6 Member Beale Jones exhibits recent monotype prints.

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

821 NW Wall St. 541-383-7600, www.cascadesothebysrealty.com

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty welcomes Mary Lea Harris to our downtown gallery office for First Friday on December 1. Mary Lea has the distinction of being Deschutes Brewery’s Jubelale label artist for this year. In honor of this we will have Jubelale being served this evening along with appetizers and wine. Please join us for this exciting event.

www.maryleaharrisart.com

desperado a boutique

Old Mill District 330 SW Powerhouse Dr. 541-749-9980

Presenting a new installation of paintings by Central Oregon artist Barbara Slater. Just in time for the holidays, don’t miss Slater’s newest collection of oil paintings including Raven Bros, a wildlife painting using vivid color to capture this iconic symbol of good luck.

www.barbaraslater.com

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave. 541-325-6225. www.jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St.,www.johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Junque in Bloom

50 SE Scott St.

Presenting a December exhibit by SageBrushers artist Kendra West, First Friday opening. Watercolor is Kendra’s favorite medium. She says she is fascinated by the amazing world of watercolor. She likes to experiment with different styles and subjects and is drawn to trying new techniques.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5, 541-388-0155, www.karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy a Central Oregon national/international award-winning jewelry designer and abstract painter, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and very wearable.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30-5, First Fridays and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste 110, 541-322-0421, www.layorart.com

December First Friday at Layor is featuring Layor Art’s own Lori Stites, Kathleen Branch, Bitsy Tandem and owner Lacey Champagne. Enjoy an evening of art combined with an eclectic mix of visual delights and complimentary beverages.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft, 541-330-0840, www.lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio / gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., 541-388-2107, www.mockingbird-gallery.com

Featuring the wonderful landscape work of Montana native artist Troy Collins for the First Friday show, Heaven and Nature, opening December 1 from 5-9pm. Please join us for a glass of wine, visit with Troy and hear the jazz sounds of Rich Hurdle and Friends. The show will run thru December.

Troy developed a passion for creating a “complete visual experience,” one that connects the viewer with the subject through color, texture and design. Troy loves exploring the backcountry wilderness, where he finds inspiration and renewed motivation, transferring the boundless beauty of nature’s glorious color and light onto canvas. Troy is an avid plein air painter, with many of his pieces completed on site.

“I’ve always found inspiration and spiritual rejuvenation in the wilderness, and translating my experience of nature into artistic creation has been the focus of my adult life.”

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-382-8436

Magical Season, Susan Basic’s colorful acrylic paintings celebrating the Magical Season, continuing through January 6, 2018. Busik will attend the champagne opening on First Friday, December 1 from 5:30-7:30pm.

Busik’s whimsical, intricately patterned paintings allegorically express her Mexican cultural heritage. In the tradition of Mexican Folk Art, the artist reveals the perceived world through magical elements.

Recently mystical, yet realistic, renderings of ponderosa pine and juniper trees lighted by full moons join her imagery. These trees express early childhood memories of dramatic shadows of ponderosa pines against the evening sky. The artist also exhibits her traditional magical forests with butterflies and hummingbirds surrounded by spiraled dots of brilliant color symbolizing spirit’s presence in our material world.

In addition, an elaborately detailed Madonna, surrounded by red blooms, devoutly presses her hands and closes her eyes in prayer. A trio of praying angels with elaborately and brilliantly decorated skirts also appear in the exhibit. Throughout the artworks, Busik painstakingly expresses the complexity of the folk art’s design and color.

The Oxford lobby exhibition is open all hours. Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the hotel’s exhibition schedule with info at 503-780-2828, billyeturner@bendnet.com.

Peterson/Roth Gallery

206 NW Oregon Ave, Ste. 1, 541-633-7148, thegallery@petersonroth.com, www.petersonroth.com

This December 1st, Peterson/Roth Gallery will mark its one-year anniversary. Join us from 5-9pm to close out the Fall Exhibition featuring the work of Anton Pavlenko and Scott Switzer. Join us as we celebrate this important milestone. We will have wine and cheese to commemorate the occasion. We also will have work up by the other gifted artists we represent. This show runs thru December.

Switzer has been deeply affected by his travels and the people he has encountered. Switzer currently works on canvases that portray his daily musings and the agrarian lifestyle in north central Idaho, where he lives with his wife and son.

Pavlenko moved to the US in 1990 from the Ukraine. His family always encouraged his artistic endeavors, and he experimented with a variety of mediums. Although he was never formally trained, he managed to create masterful copies of the painters whose styles he admired.

Premiere Property Group

1133 NW Wall Street, Ste. 103, 541-241-6860. www.MyBendRealEstate.com

Hosting First Friday Christmas Art Walk and Jennifer Ware-Kempcke as our featured artist.

Jennifer Ware-Kempcke is an artist, teacher and student of all things art. Painting in plain air or in the studio, she uses the outdoors as her muse. With a love of color and a passion for the land, she paints light filled, colorful landscapes of the local scene. Join her for a fun First Friday viewing of her watercolors, pastels and acrylics.

Join us for art, jewelry, libations, appetizers and music.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave., 541-306-3176, www.redchairgallerybend.com

December focuses on three artists that create works to warm your home and your spirit. And to warm your hearts, Red Chair Gallery will donate ten percent of December sales to the Bethlehem Inn of Bend.

Michelle Lindblom is a printmaker with a process that is purely intuitive. Using a monotype, she adds a variety of materials to create the finished piece. Each piece becomes a playground of color, texture, shape and movement. Her formal knowledge of design helps inspire the further exploration and spontaneity evident throughout the works.

Dee McBrien-Lee works primarily in acrylic and adds a variety of mixed media to some works. Her latest series exhibits a looser, more organic style than in the past as she explores a more spontaneous approach to her art. Each piece comes directly from the heart with just a touch of mystery. The viewer is invited to spend some time with each painting, dig beyond the surface and create their own story.

Blue Spruce Potters Melissa and Patrick Woodman and Michael and Michele Gwinup create a functional line of pottery using potter’s wheels and slab rollers. Their pottery is completely non-toxic and can be used in the oven, microwave and dishwasher.

Sacred Art at Good Grief Guidance

33 NW Louisiana Avenue. 541-647-7915, www.goodgriefguidance.com

Grief is the universal language. Whether through death, divorce, illness, loss of dreams, feelings of loneliness or abandonment, or ecological and social upheaval, grief is a normal, human experience.

Journey into the sacred art of grief and discover how the pain and suffering of living is transformed into a place of personal empowerment — within the self, in relation to others and one’s engagement with the larger community. Indeed, grief and darkness deserve gratitude. Grief is an opening which allows healing and growth so that we may live into the beauty of who we are, and to find ourselves within one another.

Just as we all live with grief, creation is a human calling. The brave graduates of the Good Grief program, including teens and adults from the community as well as men from the Deer Ridge Correctional Facility in Madras, have volunteered to share their newfound beauty of well-being with the larger community of Bend. We offer a visual representation of the transformation of grief through the offerings at Good Grief Guidance. From weavings, paintings and photographs to poetry, love letters and personal mythologies, the channeling of the creative spirit enables us to reshape our life story so that we may thrive in the face of suffering.

Please join us for food and drinks as we celebrate the loving wholeness which is ever present within each of us.

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street, 541-382-5884, www.sageframing-gallery.com

For the months of December and January, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery will be featuring a show entitled Small Works. As the title describes, all the pieces in the show will be of a small nature — any medium, any subject matter and by a wide variety of artists in many styles. Thru January 27, 2018. Reception First Friday, December 1, 4:30-7:30pm. No reception in January.

Townshend’s Bend Teahouse

835 NW Bond St., Carissa Glenn, 541-312-2001, Carissa@Townshendstea.com

Printmaker Adell Shetterly exhibition, All I Want to Do (is Print!), original prints.

Inspired by an exploratory spirit, Shetterly draws on encounters with nature, memories and moments to imagine and create. Her prints often integrate abstraction, color and texture to inform inventive and expressive artworks. Shetterly’s printmaking techniques include investigations in relief print, monotype and monoprints giving the viewer a glimpse into the patient technical procedures and design possibilities that underpin the celebration of printmaking.

“When truly engaged in art making time stands still. Lost in creativity and exploration the artistic vision evolves…moving forward or backward…and perhaps it begins anew with a spark of innovation. Motivated to be present in this state of discovery I savor the journey traveled in creation of art.”

Thru January 31, 2018, artist reception December 1, 5:30-6:30pm.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District, 541-385-9144, www.tumaloartco.com

Artists at Tumalo Art Co. present Summer in Winter, a group show featuring art to remind us all of warmer seasons. The show opens Friday December 1, from 4-8pm during the First Friday Gallery Walk.

Our annual offering of tiny art—perfect for giving—made lovingly by all of our gallery artists, will also be featured on glistening white trees. One-of-a-kind and affordable, there is a wide variety to choose from. From tiny paintings to hand-painted ornaments, glass, wood-turned finials and more. Give art!