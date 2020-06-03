Deschutes Brewery is Crafted for Community

(Image | Courtesy of Deschutes Brewery)

All Together Beer is a worldwide brewery collaboration in support of industry professionals impacted by the pandemic. All Together Beer is 6.8 percent ABV and 30 IBUs and will be available for a limited time in our Bend Tasting Room.

Bonus: We are donating $2 per crowler fill to the Central Oregon Brewer’s Guild.

For a description of All Together Beer, click here: instagram.com

Please take this opportunity to buy a bottle or two of Pay it Forward Hand Sanitizer for the Red Cross. We’ll hand deliver the sanitizer and a heartfelt thank you to health care workers at the Red Cross in Central Oregon once a month!

To purchase Pay it Forward Hand Sanitizer, please click here:

Shop.deschutesbrewery.com

Inspired by our many LGBTQIA+ co-owners, and our own long-standing support of Pride NW, our Pride Beer makes us exactly that: Proud. This Bellini inspired beer combines a lager yeast with peach puree for a delicious brunch time beverage.

For more information about Pride Beer, please click here: deschutesbrewery.com.

deschutesbrewery.com