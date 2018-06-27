Deschutes County Fair: Call for Memorabilia

Have you attended the Deschutes County Fair? Has it been a family tradition for many generations? Maybe you even remember the original Redmond Potato Show that started in 1906 and merged into the fair in 1920. If you have photos, buttons, ribbons, or other memorabilia, we need you.

The 2019 Deschutes County fair will be our 100th year, and along with the big celebration, we are planning a walk down memory lane. If you have any items that you would like to contribute, please bring or send them to the Deschutes County Fair and Expo at 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, Oregon 97756.

Items will be returned after the fair next year. We are especially interested in the early years of the fair and the Redmond Potato Show. If you have any questions please contact us at (541) 548-2711. Thank you for your help, and we can’t wait to see you at the Fair.