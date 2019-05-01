Deschutes County Heritage Organizations Schedule of Events

The public is invited to the Historic Preservation Month Kick-Off Party on Friday, May 3, at the Old Bend Post Office and Bend Chamber of Commerce offices from 5-7pm at 777 NW Wall Street, in the lobby and Suite #200. Learn about the history of the Old Bend Post Office, type a letter on antique typewriters and more.

A full schedule of events for the month is now available on the Deschutes Historical Museum website at deschuteshistory.org/historic-preservation-month. Area heritage organizations will be on hand to talk about historic preservation. Event guides for the full month of activities will also be available.

Every May, Deschutes County Historical Society and our partners celebrate the myriad of ways that historic preservation enhances our quality of life. With a full schedule of events, it is easy to understand why This Place Matters.

What is historic preservation? Historic preservation means saving the story of us — the communities we cherish, the parks we love, the buildings we admire, the little stories we always share with visitors. From ancient cultures through the growth of our communities among the sagebrush, it is about saving the places, buildings, artifacts, stories and memories that preserve and enhance our story.

deschuteshistory.org