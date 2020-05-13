Deschutes Dash Cancels & Transitions to a Virtual Race

The organizers of the Deschutes Dash have announced that this year’s event is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will transition to a virtual race. Participants will have the option to participate virtually or defer their registration to the 2021 or 2022 Deschutes Dash. Earlier today, an email was sent to all registered participants outlining their options.

The Deschutes Dash is a classic multi-sport event held at Riverbend Park. The Deschutes Dash offers 11 events including a 5k and 10k. The event typically draws approximately 700 participants and 2,000 spectators — it has been named one of the best spectator-friendly races in the Pacific Northwest. Families and spectators line the footbridge, roads and trails to watch participants swim, bike and run.

The organization would like to thank its sponsors: Princess Athletic, Therapeutic Associates, Footzone, Hutch’s Bicycles and Recharge Sport. We know this unprecedented crisis has had a profound impact on our community and we are grateful for their continuous support.

The dates have been set for Sunday, July 11, 2021 for the 18th edition of the race.

