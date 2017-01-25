Deschutes Historical Museum History Pub 2017 Season

Begins January 31

Deschutes Historical Museum’s History Pub returns to McMenamins Old St Francis on January 31 with powerful local history presentations. Now in its seventh year, History Pub is a partnership between the Deschutes Historical Museum, the Oregon Encyclopedia, Oregon Historical Society and McMenamins History.

History Pub takes place the last Tuesday of the month, January through November, at McMenamins Old St Francis in the Father Luke Room. Doors at 5:30, presentation at 7pm.

January 31, 2017

Working Women: Caroline Gleason/Sister Miriam Theresa and Oregon’s First Minimum Wage Law

Join us for a fascinating look at Caroline Gleason, later known as Sister Miriam Theresa, who worked in Portland factories, surveyed working women across Oregon, and helped craft the nation’s first compulsory minimum wage law. Presented by independent historian, Janice Dilg.

February 28, 2017

Memories of Kenwood Elementary School

Join the staff of the Deschutes Historical Museum and members of the Deschutes Pioneers Association for a presentation on Kenwood, the oldest operating school in the Bend La Pine School District. With the loss of the auditorium/gym this winter, hear amazing stories about going to school at Kenwood and its role in community life over the years.

March 28, 2017

A History of Central Oregon Fire Lookouts

Fire lookouts used to play a central role in wildfire response. Learn about the history of lookouts around the region with Deschutes National Forest Heritage Program Manager, Penni Borghi.

Call 541-389-1813 for information or visit www.deschuteshistory.org