Deschutes Historical Museum History Pub Reservations

Due to its popularity, Deschutes Historical Museum’s History Pub at McMenamins Old St Francis now requires reservations. Reservations can be made on the museum’s website and will open on the first of the month for the current month’s program. The event is still free to the public.

The summer line up for History Pub is as follows:

July 25 A History of Farmer’s Markets

High Desert Museum Curator Laura Ferguson

August 29 The Malheur Occupation and Public Lands in the West

OSU Professor Emeritus William Robbins

Now in its seventh year, History Pub is a partnership between the Deschutes Historical Museum, the Oregon Encyclopedia, Oregon Historical Society, and McMenamins History. History Pub takes place the last Tuesday of the month, January through November, at McMenamins Old St Francis in the Father Luke Room. Doors at 5:30, presentation at 7:00 pm.

541-389-1813, www.deschuteshistory.org.