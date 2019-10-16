Deschutes Historical Museum Hosts Annual Chili Feed, Bake Sale & Raffle November 8-9, 2019

(Photo | Pixabay)

The Deschutes Historical Museum invites the public to its annual Chili Feed, Bake Sale & Raffle event November 8-9 from 11am to 3pm at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

The annual chili feed features “Millie’s Chili,” cooked with locally raised Barley Beef from Rastovich Farms, one of the oldest working family farms in the county, an old-fashioned bake sale and a fundraising raffle.

Admission to the museum is free during the event.

Call 541-389-1813 for information or visit deschuteshistory.org.

