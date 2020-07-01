Deschutes Historical Museum Phase 2 Reopening Began June 30

The Deschutes Historical Museum reopened under Phase 2 guidelines beginning yesterday. Visitation will be by timed entry, which can be reserved by phone at 541-389-1813. Walk-up visitors are welcome and will be scheduled for an entry time based on next availability.

Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 10am. The last timed entry is at 3pm. To enjoy your visit to the museum and keep everyone safe, we are implementing the following procedures:

Timed entry to enable museum staff to maintain safe visitor counts and social distancing measures throughout our galleries.

Visitors are required to wear masks while inside the museum and begin their visit at our hand sanitizer station upon entry.

Regular sanitization and cleaning is scheduled throughout the day. Hands-on interactives are temporarily off-exhibit.

Researchers MUST schedule an appointment for research; research will be limited to two individuals at a time in the research library to maintain social distancing. Please phone the museum at 541-389-1813 to schedule an appointment.

Museum Heritage walks and onsite talks will resume at a future date to be determined.

Our popular History Pub program is moving to an online format for July and August, with information on July to be released soon.

The Museum is following cleaning and sanitation procedures as guided by Deschutes County and Oregon State health authorities. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation carefully and update policies and closures as necessary.

Museum staff are available to accept research requests, photograph orders and book orders via email (info@deschuteshistory.org) or by phone 541-389-1813.

deschuteshistory.org