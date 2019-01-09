Deschutes Land Trust Nature Nights

(Image Courtesy of Land Trust)

Presentation Series Brings Experts In to Talk About Nature

The Deschutes Land Trust announced its winter Nature Nights series. From monarch butterflies to equity in recreation, the Land Trust is offering free, monthly presentations on nature-related topics given by experts in their field.

The presentations being held at the Tower Theatre in Bend include:

January 30 • 6-7:30pm • Magnificent Monarchs

Central Oregon is rich with numerous species of native butterflies including the magnificent monarch butterfly. Join Deschutes Land Trust ecologist Amanda Egertson for a colorful tour to learn more about our region’s butterflies, with a special focus on the king of the butterfly world: the mighty monarch. All ages are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event where you will learn more about the amazing butterfly life cycle, incredible monarch migrations and discover ways that you can help them survive and thrive in our high desert. This presentation is free, but you must get your ticket online.

February 27 • 7-8:30pm • Recreation for Everyone

Recent surveys show that over half of all Americans participate in some form of outdoor recreation. However, despite public lands being for everyone, the demographics of outdoor recreationists do not often reflect the diversity that we see in our country. Join Dr. Ashley D’Antonio as we discuss who is recreating on our public lands, who is missing from these outdoor spaces and what science can, and can’t, tell us about issues of diversity, equity and inclusion in outdoor recreation. The talk will highlight some of the great work being done in the Pacific Northwest, and around the United States, to promote inclusivity and diversity in the outdoors and suggest ways that you can get involved. This presentation is free and ticket sales open one month prior to the event.

March 20 • 7-8:30pm • Living in the Human Age

The Human Age, or Anthropocene, is a new geologic era proposed by scientists to describe our modern world that is dominated by humans and their changes to our planet. Join Deschutes Land Trust and retired National Geographic picture editor and the environment editor, Dennis Dimick, for a fast-moving, visual journey that explores and explains the modern human era, the Anthropocene. As a native Oregonian, Dimick will present a vivid journey through our modern world of 7.5 billion people that considers our expanding footprint, rising prosperity and resulting environmental challenges that call for our attention and response. Explore ways to appreciate our place in nature and contemplate how we can contribute towards a positive future for ourselves and the planet. This presentation is free and ticket sales open one month prior to the event.

Nature Nights are free, but a ticket is required. Register online at deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes-events.

