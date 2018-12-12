Deschutes Memorial Gardens an Official Location for the 2018 National Wreaths Across America Day

The cemetery will join close to 1,500 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach on Saturday, December 15 at 9am

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced today that Deschutes Memorial Gardens in Bend, Oregon and its location sponsors; Bend Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Stevens Chute Post 4 and Auxiliary and the Civil Air Patrol High Desert Squadron has once again joined in the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2018.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that, over the last ten years, has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be close to 1,500 participating cemeteries throughout the United States and on foreign soil placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 15 – with more than one million volunteers.

The goal for Deschutes Memorial Gardens is to raise enough funds to place nearly 200 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of many that are laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in attending National Wreaths Across America Day at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, are invited to visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/17093/Overview/?relatedId=0

to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to the public.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. Follow Wreaths Across America on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/WAAHQ and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/WreathsAcross.