Deschutes Public Library Debuts “Write Here” Programs for Central Oregon Writers

Robust offerings to serve writers of all levels and genres

Best-selling author Stephen King is often asked how one could become a better writer. Two of his commonly shared beliefs are to take your writing seriously and to write consistently. Writers in Central Oregon have expanding opportunities to heed King’s advice thanks to Deschutes Public Library’s new Write Here series of programs, workshops, seminars and author events.

Write Here is an ongoing, three-part series of programs designed to feed and nourish the writing community of Central Oregon. The three pillars of Write Here work together to provide writers of all levels the opportunity to grow and develop into a complete writer:

Writers Writing | Workshops of up to three hours provide the opportunity for writers to practice their craft, explore working within a new genre or polish a specific writing skill. The workshops are limited in size in order to provide a high-quality learning environment with plenty of time and space to create and share.

Writers Working | Writing is a creative endeavor but it is also a business. Writers Working explores the nuts and bolts of being a working writer. From the revision process to how to do a public reading, experts will help local writers learn the brass tacks of embarking on a profession of creative writing in today’s world.

Writers Reading | Author events bring the local writing community into contact with contemporary writers working in a variety of genres. These events provide opportunities to engage with leaders in the literary arts. The library’s successful Second Sunday series, which has brought celebrated regional and local writers to the Downtown Bend Library for more than 15 years, will now run under the Writers Reading series of programs.

“Deschutes Public Library has long held a commitment to fostering a vibrant writing community in Central Oregon,” says Chantal Strobel, the library’s Communications & Development Manager. “It’s shown through the variety of programs we host, including writing workshops and author presentations. Now, with Write Here, the library further cements our commitment to Central Oregon’s writers. Plus, the sessions will give writers the opportunity to meet others with whom they can foster a writing community,” she adds.

Write Here programs will be facilitated by experienced writing instructors from Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest and are open to everyone with an interest in writing. Programs will vary in location, time, and topic, but all Write Here programs are free, though space is limited and registration will often be required in order to keep class sizes manageable. An evolving list of Write Here programs can be found on Deschutes Public Library’s website at www.deschuteslibrary.org/writehere.

For more information about Write Here sessions or other library programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. Questions about Write Here can be directed to writehere@deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz at 541-312-1032.

The Deschutes Public Library, located in the high desert of Central Oregon, serves more than 160,000 Deschutes County residents through libraries in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver. Outreach services to senior centers, day care providers, and homebound residents are an integral part of the Library. The Library’s website provides access to hundreds of resources, magazine articles, downloadable eBooks, and more from the comfort of home and work. And, the Library offers free and dynamic cultural programming for all ages to enrich our daily experience and encourage all residents to Know More.