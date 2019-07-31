Deschutes Public Library Expands Hours, Community Access

(Image | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Starting August 1, Deschutes Public Library customers will have 34 additional hours each month during which time they can access library buildings and services. The increased hours — which include earlier opening and/or later closing times at various libraries in the district — will allow customers of all ages to use the library at a wider variety of times, something asked for by people in the Central Oregon community.

“During the last two years we engaged more than 1,500 community members across Deschutes County,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “What we found is that people overwhelmingly asked for more hours at their libraries, especially in Bend and Redmond.”

The Deschutes Public Library District serves more than 185,000 Deschutes County residents through libraries in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver. Outreach services to senior centers, day care providers and homebound residents are an integral part of the Library.

The new hours are as follows:

Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Monday-Thursday: 9am-9pm

Friday-Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: 12-5pm

East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Monday-Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: closed

La Pine Library | 16425 1st Street, La Pine

Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday, Monday: closed

Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Monday-Thursday: 9am-7pm

Friday-Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: closed

Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday, Monday: closed

Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday, Monday: closed

All of the library’s digital resources, such as eBooks and audiobooks as well as streaming movies, are available to customers at deschuteslibrary.org 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Digital resources can also be accessed via apps such as Hoopla, Libby, OverDrive and Kanopy.

