Deschutes Public Library Update

A Packed Events Guide for May — All Online

Library staff moved quickly to transition much of our traditional programming online during the closure. We just published our Events guide for May, and are excited to offer dozens of programs over the course of the month — all of which can be accessed from anywhere you are with an internet connection! In May we’re also looking back at the 1960s as part of our 100th anniversary celebration. You can read about the library’s history here; and be sure to check out our Facebook and Instagram pages on Friday, May 8, when we’ll share photos of staff dressed up in 1960s-inspired outfits!

Find the Events guide here; and see below for programs falling in the first two weeks of May. From online art classes and book clubs, to talks on hiking Central Oregon’s trails and birding in the Malheur, you’ll find something for all ages and interests.

Follow the links below for more info on how to access these programs:

Open Computer Lab – 5/12

Lawyer in the Library – 5/6, 5/13

Your Next Book – 5/6, 5/13

Know Burn: William Sullivan & New Hikes in the Central Oregon Cascades – 5/6

Library Book Club/Sisters – 5/7

Writers Writing: Searching Outside Ourselves Writing Workshop – 5/9

Online Learning Circle: Drawing for Beginners – 5/12-6/23

Changing the Way We See Native America: With Matika Wilbur – 5/12

Teen Book Club – 5/13

Library Book Club/Sunriver – 5/13

Know Burn(s): Birding the Malheur & More – Pt.1 5/13, Pt.2 5/15, Pt.3 5/17

Library Book Club/Redmond – 5/14

Library Book Club/D.Bend – 5/14

Trivia with the Librarians – 5/14

Know Burn: Central Oregon Fire-Adapted Communities – 5/14

Know Burn: From Black Rock City to Beyond – 5/16

Start the conversation in your choice of more than 70 world languages and dialects with Mango! This powerful online language learning tool includes courses crafted using conversational methodology. It’s all free to Deschutes County residents with a Deschutes Public Library card, and you can go at your own pace. Start using Mango here, and find helpful guides on using Mango here.Learn a New Language, or Brush-up on One, with Mango

Story Time Online

If you have little ones who are missing storytimes at the library, be sure to check out our story times on our website and our YouTube channel. We’re uploading new story times in English every Tuesday and Thursday, and story times in Spanish on Saturdays. You’ll find fun songs and rhymes, read-alouds with popular books and a chance to see some of the people you’re likely missing during this time. Visit the Story Time Online playlist here

Customers Share New Ways of Using the Library

We’re all looking forward to the time when we can see each other again in person at your local library. While we work from afar, we’ve loved hearing stories of the new ways in which you’re engaging with your library and all of its resources. Library customer Shannon said, “In these last two weeks I’ve been borrowing audio books, and love it. This has captured my attention, makes me think and is enjoyable. I normally work in retail and talk with 200 people a day, now I can connect with a book!” Erin, who usually visits the Sisters Library with her family, has found all kinds of new ways to use the library from home, including sharing National Geographic Kids online with her children. Find a video of Erin’s story online here. We’d love to hear from you, too! How are you using the library in new ways? Email us at newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org.

Summer Reading Takes New Shape, with Thanks for Support from The Roundhouse Foundation

While we wait for word on how and when Oregon will re-open for business, we’re finding new ways to deliver traditional library programs, such as Summer Reading. Every year thousands of people of all ages take part in the library’s Summer Reading Program, and thanks to a generous $5,000 grant from The Roundhouse Foundation, we can ensure that Summer Reading continues this year no matter what. Plan to take part in this fun annual program in July and August, and stay tuned for more information in upcoming newsletters as well as through our website and Facebook page.

Watch Them Go! Facilities Team Tackles Needed Maintenance & Improvements

Our awesome facilities staff is taking this time to make important capital improvements to many of your libraries. When you come back, you’ll see newly paved parking lots in Sunriver and La Pine, as well as a new roof on the La Pine Library. You’ll find new public tutoring and meeting spaces at the Redmond, La Pine and Sisters Libraries, and a remodeled public computer area at the Redmond Library. These budgeted projects are happening now, so there are no interruptions to customer service when we re-open.

All due dates have been extended to June 15.

