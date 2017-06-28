Discover Your Forest presents Stars Over Newberry

Tickets are on sale for Stars Over Newberry, where over 200 attendees will delight at stargazing, live music, an art auction, and fabulous local beer, wine and cuisine. This year’s festivities will coincide with the height of the Perseid Meteor Showers, giving visitors an unparalleled vista of night sky and a chance to glimpse a few meteors the early hours of the shower.

Stars Over Newberry is the annual fundraising event for Discover Your Forest which supports stewardship, conservation education and volunteer programs in Central Oregon’s National Forests.

At Stars Over Newberry, Friday, August 11, 7:30–11pm, guests will get a one of a kind after-hours experience atop Lava Butte, one of Central Oregon’s most well-known volcanic features with breathtaking views of the valley and the night sky. Live music will be provided by the Moon Mountain Ramblers. Worthy Brewing Company will be pouring delicious brews, and Volcano Vineyards will serve a selection of local wines and sangria. Astronomy experts will lead guests on a journey through the skies at telescope stations throughout the event and a silent auction will feature local photographers’ depictions of scenes from the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forest.

Tickets for this exciting event are on sale now and sponsorship opportunities are still available. This event will sell out so get your tickets now!

In partnership with the US Forest Service, Discover Your Forest provides free educational programming for over 6,000 school children annually throughout the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests. In addition, Discover Your Forest supports over 2,000 volunteers in the Deschutes National Forest and interacts with over 200,000 visitors per year. Funds raised at this event will go directly to supporting programs and visitor services on the Deschutes National Forest.

For more information go to http://discoveryourforest.org/stars-over-newberry/ or call 541.383.5572.