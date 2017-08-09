DISCOVER YOUR FOREST Stars Over Newberry

Central Oregon photographers featuring Deschutes and Ochoco National Forest landscapes auctioned off at a fundraising event in August 11 atop Lava Butte in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument. The event will feature stargazing, live music, a silent auction, and fabulous local beer, wine and cuisine. This year, festivities will span from 7:30–11pm, giving visitors an unparalleled vista of the night sky and a chance to glimpse the early hours of the Perseid Meteor Shower.

541-383-5530

www.discoveryourforest.org/stars-over-newberry