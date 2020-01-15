Discover the Thrill of the Chill, Be a Junior Snow Ranger!

(Photo | Pexels)

Discover Your Forest, the Deschutes National Forest and Mt. Bachelor invite you to enjoy some fun family time in the forest as your kids become Junior Snow Rangers! Once a month, we will host these special events at the Mt. Bachelor West Village. Jr. Snow Ranger programs will happen from 1–3pm on three Sundays this winter: January 19, February 16 and March 29.

The Junior Snow Ranger events are designed for children to explore Central Oregon’s winter wonderland. Activities include snowshoeing, winter safety, exploring snowflakes, wildlife tracking, winter ecology and experiencing the joy of winter fun. The program mission is to inspire youth to embrace a lifelong relationship with the winter environment, and to become stewards of the land. It is a family program, and adults are encouraged to play along with their kids. The curriculum is geared towards kids in 4th and 5th grade, however, we will have activities appropriate for kids aged 7-13. Attendees can choose to stay for just an hour, or for the entire time.

The events are free, but donations are greatly appreciated to support Discover Your Forest conservation programs throughout the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests. To register, or for more information, please call or email Karen Gentry, director of education, at 541-383-4771 or karen.gentry@discovernw.org. Check out our website to see a comprehensive calendar of our programming at discoveryourforest.org/all-programs.

discoveryourforest.org