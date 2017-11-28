Discover the Thrill of the Chill, Be a Junior Snow Ranger!

(Photo courtesy of Discover Your Forest)

Discover Your Forest and the Forest Service Host Programs for Families

The Deschutes National Forest, Discover Your Forest and Mt. Bachelor invite you to enjoy some family time in the forest playing with your kids as they become Junior Snow Rangers.

From 1:00 pm to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, February 18 and March 11, 2018 families can attend the Deschutes National Forest and Discover Your Forest Junior Snow Ranger event at Mt. Bachelor West Village.

The Junior Snow Ranger event is designed for children in the 4th and 5th grade, but activities are appropriate for 7-11 year olds. Outdoor activities include snowshoeing, winter safety, exploring snowflakes, wildlife tracking, winter ecology, and special appearances by the Mt. Bachelor Avalanche Rescue Dogs. The program mission is to inspire youth to embrace a life-long relationship with the winter environment, and to become stewards of the land. It is a family program and adults are encouraged to play with their kids. People can stay for an hour or for the afternoon.

The event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated to support Discover Your Forest programs throughout the Deschutes National Forest.

To register please call Karen Gentry, Conservation Educator at 541-383-4771 or kwgentry@fs.fed.us .