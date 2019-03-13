Don Felder Hall of Famer and Former Eagle Lands in Bend

(Don Felder | Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)



(2/19/2019 Bend, OR) Tuesday, March 19 the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to spend an evening with American Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Don Felder. Lead guitarist of The Eagles for 27 years, he put his lyrical and instrumental signature on classics Hotel California, One of These Nights, New Kid in Town, Victim of Love and numerous others. Don’s journey began while growing up in the Gainesville, Florida local music scene where he encountered a number of the greatest talents that would go on to change rock and roll history.

“Duane Allman was first person I ever saw play electric-slide guitar,” Felder recalls. “I said, ‘You’ve got to show me how to do that,’ so we sat on his mother’s floor in Daytona Beach and Duane taught me how to play slide.” On April 5 Felder is set to drop his new album, American Rock ‘N’ Roll, building upon his legacy as one of the most innovative, riff-generating songwriters of our time, and Central Oregon has a chance to hear it first. American Rock ‘N’ Roll boasts an impressive list of contributors; a who’s who of rock music, including Sammy Hagar, Slash, Richie Sambora, Peter Frampton, Mick Fleetwood, and Bob Wier, to name a few. So come see for yourself, and celebrate the soundtrack of your life with this incomparable Hall of Famer.

This performance is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology, Salvesen Homes, Bend Magazine, Hasson Company Realtors, Immersion Brewing, and Sally Russell. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: Don Felder formerly of The Eagles

Tickets: Reserved Seating $72, $87, $97 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

When: Tuesday, March 19 at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org