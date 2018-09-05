don José Ruiz Internationally Acclaimed Author, Speaker & Toltec Shaman Presents an Evening of Inspired Conversation

At this powerful one-night event, internationally acclaimed author, speaker and Toltec Shaman don José Ruiz will share the “magic” powering the essential spiritual tools utilized by Toltec shamanic tradition, and will also demonstrate how to implement them in our daily lives in order to wake up, to find personal freedom and to live in peace and harmony with ourselves and with others on this beautiful planet we call home.

Date: Saturday, September 15

Time: 7-9pm (includes refreshments and book signing)

Location: Unity Community of Central Oregon

One World Center Campus

63645 Scenic Drive, Bend, OR 97703 (corner of Cooley and Highway 20)

Tickets: $45 in advance (09/02 thru 09/10) or $60 at the door

Toltec shamanic tradition is grounded in the wisdom and culture of southern Mexico’s pre-Aztec Toltec tribes. The Ruiz family is revered worldwide for their generous sharing of these ancient, visionary Toltec shamanic teachings. They have reached a global audience eager to master advanced techniques in order to effectively channel the power of the mind to shape reality. Over ten million readers in the United States alone have been touched by the spiritual teachings revealed in the New York Times bestseller “The Four Agreements” written by internationally acclaimed author, speaker, Toltec shaman and Ruiz family patriarch don Miguel Ruiz. The book has also been translated into over 40 different languages.

don José Ruiz has now collaborated with his father don Miguel Ruiz on a new book; “The Fifth Agreement” takes us to a deeper level of awareness regarding the power of Self and returns us to our own inherent authenticity, empowering us to create our own unique version of heaven here on earth. In this compelling sequel we are reminded that the greatest gift we can give to ourselves is the freedom to be who we really are.

Unity Community of Central Oregon is honored to host such a preeminent luminary author and speaker in Bend. This amazing evening with don José Ruiz is but one highlight of many exciting events that are planned in September to celebrate Unity’s One World Center Campus grand opening (all events on campus):

09/13 Unity World Day of Prayer – silent group prayer/meditation from 7-8pm

09/15 don José Ruiz – talk plus reception and book signing from 7-9pm

09/16 Unity Community of Central Oregon – service plus coffee hour to follow from 10am-noon

09/21 Desert Sky Montessori elementary school – open house from 5-8pm

09/21 United Nations International Day of Peace – Peace Pole dedication ceremony from 6-7 pm