Dorothy Holmes at Hot Box Betty in Bend

Local artist Dorothy Holmes, whose work was featured in the HGTV pilot show recently shot in Bend is at Hot Box Betty during January. Ten of her pieces will be seen in the final reveal episode of HGTV. Holmes paints acrylic abstracts and birds on birch wood canvases.

Holmes has been happily creating artwork for over 20 years – her artwork currently takes the form of contemporary acrylic Landscapes and acrylic and ink Birds. Dorothy’s work is always highly layered and often heavily textured.

While not “formally” trained, Dorothy has attended and graduated from enough classes and workshops to have received several degrees over by now. She loves learning, she loves painting and she loves creating new styles in which to express her artistry.

Dorothy lives in Bend with her three dogs.

Dorothy Holmes

Tall Girl Studio

541-699-6249

tallgirlstudio.etsy.com