Downtown Bend Business Association (DBBA) Hosts Bend’s Community Tree Lighting

(Photos by Miguel Edwards Photography)

Join the Bend community for the family friendly Holiday Celebration & Old-Fashioned Community Tree Lighting in historic downtown Bend on Friday, December 6 from 4-7pm.

The gathering starts at 4pm at The Commons plaza with games, fire pits, holiday music and, (of course) goodies available from Crow’s Feet Commons and Beach Hut Deli. Santa will be available to talk with the kids, The Christmas Story will be on the TVs at Beach Hut Deli, and all who attend are sure to have a great time!

Make sure you’re there at 5:28pm for the LIVE countdown to the lighting of the community tree with Sally Russell, Mayor of Bend and Bob Shaw of KTVZ.

After the lighting of the community tree, stay downtown for a holiday-themed First Friday Art Walk and lots of local deals and discounts from our local downtown Bend entrepreneurs!

The DBBA is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the vitality of Downtown Bend. For more information, or to make a donation, please email downtownbend@gmail.com .

