You’re invited to celebrate Downtown Bend. Join us to eat, drink, dance and be giving 5:30-8pm on May 23 in the Oxford Hotel Ballroom.

Appetizers provided by 10 Below, $5 pints provided by Bend Brewing Co. Grand Prize is $1,000 Downtown Dollars, every attendee is entered to win. Come create memories with us and support Downtown Bend during this night to remember.

Reservations at downtownbend.org/celebration-night