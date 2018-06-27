Downtown Bend’s New Yarn Shop Grand Opening Celebration

(Photo courtesy of Wool Town)

Wool Town announces the grand opening celebration of its downtown Bend yarn store at 115 NW Minnesota (between Wall and Bond Streets). The new yarn store brings modern country charm to Central Oregon’s knitting, crochet and weaving enthusiasts. The store, which opened at the end of May, features high-quality traditional yarns and supplies for knitting, macramé, weaving, needle felting, crochet and fiber spinning, as well as finished products and instructional courses. The store carries yarns and supplies from brands such as Imperial Yarn, Rowan, June Cashmere, Coco Knits, Modern Macramé, Ashford and many others.

As part of the grand opening festivities Wool Town will be hosting several events at the shop:

Through July 17: Imperial Yarn trunk show. This event will feature yarns, patterns and project kits from the Imperial Yarn collection. Special pre-packaged patriotic themed kits will be available, along with other more traditional kits and pattern ideas/supplies.

July 6: First Friday Art Walk featuring Imperial Yarn. We will be showcasing the Ralph Lauren designed Olympic sweaters worn by Team USA during the opening ceremonies in 2014 and 2018. An Imperial Yarn representative will be on-hand to answer product questions and offer ideas for projects. There will be light refreshments and door prizes.

Owner, Katie Ketchum invites fiber enthusiasts to join her for the celebrations and discover carefully selected yarns, tools, finished home goods and sign up for classes starting in the fall.

