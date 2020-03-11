Support Young Artists at Redmond’s Annual Youth Art Walk!

Redmond’s annual Youth Art Walk will take place on April 3rd from 4-7pm and will continue throughout that weekend in various local businesses located throughout the downtown area. Coinciding with the town’s First Friday Art Walk, the Youth Art Walk showcases the local talent of Redmond’s student artist population, including homeschoolers and a 4H group, and will feature live musical performances from student groups around businesses located in the downtown core.

“This is a great opportunity not only to see the fantastic creative pursuits of Redmond’s artistic youth,” says Jenna Fox, director of Convention & Visitor Services at the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB, “but also to check out the rejuvenated downtown area with its many new businesses, including great restaurants, breweries, boutiques and the recently opened SCP Hotel Redmond. The Youth Art Walk is incredibly important to us,” she continues, “since, when faced with budget cuts, art programs are often the first to go. This event offers these students an inclusive opportunity for visibility that they very much deserve!”

Visit Redmond’s Youth Art Walk on April 3rd from 4-7 p.m. to get a taste of the incredible student talent and the many wonderful businesses that support such talent and contribute to the feeling of community that make Redmond a great place to live!

visitredmondoregon.com